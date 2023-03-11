The Public Relations Director for Rockdale County was humbled but proud to see the fruits of her labor as she took in the images of young women, arrayed in white gowns, dancing with elegance and grace at the Showtime Pros, Inc. inaugural Debutante Scholarship Ball.
“I never remembered such a program being in Rockdale County, one that was formulated for our students and our young ladies,” Mims, who is also the director of Showtime Pros, Inc., said Tuesday.
The debutante program was established in May 2022 to teach respectful manners to young women with hopes that they enter society thriving. The February ball brought an end to the seven-month program that involved 18 young women from Rockdale, Henry and Gwinnett counties. It is an experience that Mims has been tied to since 1994. The director went through a similar program in Albany.
“I’ve worked with debutante programs for years, and it’s one of the things I’ve enjoyed the most,” Mims said. “But, by far, these were some of the most talented young ladies that I’ve ever worked with, and I am not just saying this because it was a Showtime program.”
Collectively the 18 debutantes held a cumulative GPA of 3.7, and had more than 250 hours of community service.
“They had a heart of service,” Mims said. “So not only were they beautiful and smart, they were talented, and they had a mind to advocate.”
The young women took their advocation to the state’s capitol in October where they addressed their concerns with homelessness and school safety, among others.
“They were invited by our representatives to speak at the state capitol months back in October about issues and concerns that were near and dear to them,” Mims said.
The experience is a memory that Mims hopes each young lady will carry for years to come.
“Oftentimes children don’t remember what they got on (special) birthdays or during Christmas and so forth, but we remember experiences,” Mims said. “So I wanted our children to have this as an experience, and it was a labor of love.”
“Something I don’t regret.”
Rockdale Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. was pleased to take part in the Saturday ball. He alluded to the formal ball as one of significance in celebration of Women’s History Month at the most recent Board of Commissioners meeting.
“We’re getting all this feedback from across the region because Rockdale County now has a debutante society for young girls to participate,” Nesbitt Tuesday. “What a better time to talk about it than Women’s History Month.”
“You often hear me reference the lyrics of the song of the late, great, father of soul, James Brown,” Nesbitt said. “He says ‘this is a man’s world,’ but then he repeatedly after that says ‘but it wouldn’t be nothing without a woman, or a girl.’”
