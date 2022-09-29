CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners approved a series of wastewater system projects estimated at more than $5 million this week. 

Rockdale County Board of Commissioners during their voting session on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

The Tuesday approvals for the Water Resources Department totaled $5,087,625.13 for multiple projects for the county's wastewater system. This included a $3 million change order for the annual Sanitary Evaluation Program, known as SSES — to help with inspection costs that will assist with keeping up with the aging sewer system, and a $499,254.25 project to remove the Fieldstone Pump Station along Salem Road.

