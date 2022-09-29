...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected. Locally higher gusts over 40 mph will be possible.
* WHERE...Much of north and central Georgia, generally along and
south of the I-85 corridor.
* WHEN...Through 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds will likely continue beyond
this evening. The Wind Advisory may be extended overnight and
into Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG WINDS...
Sustained northeast winds of 15 to 25 MPH can be expected along
with gusts of 25 to 35 MPH. Relative Humidities will likely stay
above 25 percent.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Rockdale County Board of Commissioners during their voting session on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners approved a series of wastewater system projects estimated at more than $5 million this week.
The Tuesday approvals for the Water Resources Department totaled $5,087,625.13 for multiple projects for the county's wastewater system. This included a $3 million change order for the annual Sanitary Evaluation Program, known as SSES — to help with inspection costs that will assist with keeping up with the aging sewer system, and a $499,254.25 project to remove the Fieldstone Pump Station along Salem Road.
The purpose of a pump, or lift, station is to move wastewater from lower to higher elevation when pipe is installed at an elevation that is not sufficient for gravity flow, or when the use of gravity conveyance results in excessive excavation depths and high sewer construction costs, Kimbry Pete, the director of the Rockdale County Water Resources, said during the Sept. 27 meeting. Sewer flow from the Fieldstone Pump Station will be sent to the Avondale Springs Lift via the new gravity flow system, Pete added.
The funds, which had been part of the capital improvement program, will be transferred to the county’s enterprise fund to address the growing issue.
Other expenses for the Water Resources Department included $28,941.42 to repair the large pump at the Old Salem Pump Station, $450,000 for development inspection, $800,000 for sewer rehabilitation, $73,792.07 to upgrade the CP-15 filter building at the Water Treatment Plant and a $97,300 fee for flow monitoring in 17 of the 31 lift locations in the county.
The Board of Commissioners also approved $691,441 of SPLOST funds for the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.
The funding will cover four 2023 Ford Interceptor Pursuit vehicles for $181,277, four 2023 Ford Eco Boost Pursuit vehicles for $194,400, six 2023 Chevy Tahoe vehicles for $246,468, AED Zoll Plus with carry cases for the new vehicles for $21,922.04 and AXON Camera Systems with dash mounts, and mobile radios with accessories for $19,046.96.
