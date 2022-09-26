CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners reviewed and discussed costly expenses for some significant wastewater system projects during its Sept. 20 work session.

The board discussed the larger expenses that will assist with maintenance and preventative projects needed for the aging infrastructure of the county’s water and sewer system, including a $3 million change order for the annual sanitary sewer rehabilitation program.

Pete, Rockdale County.jpeg
Buy Now

Kimbry Pete, director of Rockdale County Water Resources Department

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos