CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners reviewed and discussed costly expenses for some significant wastewater system projects during its Sept. 20 work session.
The board discussed the larger expenses that will assist with maintenance and preventative projects needed for the aging infrastructure of the county’s water and sewer system, including a $3 million change order for the annual sanitary sewer rehabilitation program.
The program — known as the Sanitary Evaluation Program, or the SSES program — assists with upkeep of infrastructure for the aging sewer system, said Kimbry Pete, director of Rockdale County Water Resources.
“What this program is doing is actually going out televising our sanitary sewer system, performing CCTV inspections, smoke testing, trying to figure out problems with the system, influent infiltration,” Pete said. “The money is needed because as the department goes out to do these inspections, they find more problems with the system.”
Pete requested to have funds, which had been part of the capital improvement program, transferred to the county’s enterprise fund in order to address the growing issues.
“Once we find more problems with the system, we have to repair the system,” Pete said. “The reason we need to repair the system is to prevent sanitary sewer overflows and sanitary sewer spills.”
The Board of Commissioners also discussed a $499,254.25 project to eliminate a pump station along Salem Road, near South Park and Fieldstone.
This project is part of an initiative to widen the roadway, but the county will need to remove the dated pump station for the project, Pete said.
“In the process of moving this infrastructure we’re going to eliminate the pump station, and we’re going to have install the gravity flow sewer system — a natural flow sewer system,” Pete said. “Right now the system is being pumped to its location, but the new installation will allow the system to flow naturally by gravity.”
He noted that removing the pump would be a better option for the county. Oz Nesbitt Sr., chair for the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners, agreed that the change would be substantially beneficial due to the aging of the current pump that the county currently has in place.
“Gravity flow in this particular instance is a whole lot better,” he said.
