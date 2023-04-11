CONYERS — During the first weekend of March, 405 youths across the Northwest District traveled to Rock Eagle 4-H Center to compete in the Junior-Senior District Project Achievement Competition.
Rockdale County was represented by 13 4-H’ers who had been working year-round to prepare a portfolio and resume for their project area. Three of the high school members placed first in their category.
Roderick Sneed presented in the Engineering & Mechanics category, Kelsey Andries presented in the Performing Arts Drama category, and Crosby McFall presented in the Public Speaking category. Among the 57 youths from Northwest District, these three will advance to the state-level competition this summer, a Rockdale County press release states.
“They will spend a week in Atlanta competing to become a Master 4-H’er, the highest honor a Georgia 4-H’er can achieve,” according to the press release.
The success is one that makes the Rockdale County 4-H staff proud of them "for stepping outside their comfort zone and showing Americans that public speaking should not be feared,” according to the press release. “It should be fun.”
The Georgia 4-H Project Achievement process empowers young people with skills for a lifetime.
For more information about Rockdale County 4-H, including participating in next year’s competition, upcoming summer activities, and camps, contact the Rockdale County 4-H office at 770—278-7373 or visit us at 1127 West Ave. SW, Conyers, GA 30012.
