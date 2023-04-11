CONYERS — During the first weekend of March, 405 youths across the Northwest District traveled to Rock Eagle 4-H Center to compete in the Junior-Senior District Project Achievement Competition.

Rockdale County was represented by 13 4-H’ers who had been working year-round to prepare a portfolio and resume for their project area. Three of the high school members placed first in their category.

