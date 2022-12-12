CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is looking for interested candidates to serve on its Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax Oversight Committee. 

The Rockdale County Board is expecting to fill approximately 35 seats for its citizen oversight committee for the 2023 SPLOST in the transportation, sheriff, fire, parks and recreation, and courthouse categories. Committee meetings are set to begin in April at the J.P Carr Community Hall located at 981 Taylor St. in Conyers.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Videos