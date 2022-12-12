CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is looking for interested candidates to serve on its Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax Oversight Committee.
The Rockdale County Board is expecting to fill approximately 35 seats for its citizen oversight committee for the 2023 SPLOST in the transportation, sheriff, fire, parks and recreation, and courthouse categories. Committee meetings are set to begin in April at the J.P Carr Community Hall located at 981 Taylor St. in Conyers.
The SPLOST Oversight Committee is a group of volunteer citizens who work with county staff to prioritize and oversee the completion of the projects as funding is collected. The SPLOST Oversight Committee also provides input and oversight to ensure that the SPLOST program is implemented in an expedient, organized and responsible manner.
Citizens’ involvement has played a key role in the successful implementation of previous SPLOST programs in Rockdale County, including the 2017, 2011, 2005, 1999, 1996 and 1992 SPLOSTs and will continue to be a critical part of the engagement with the community and the transparency of the Board of Commissioners regarding taxpayer funding of the 1% sales tax, a news release from the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners states.