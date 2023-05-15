CONYERS — Rockdale County has a new face in its Planning and Development Department. 

The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners appointed Juliana Njoku as its new director for Planning and Development during its voting session on Tuesday, May 9. 

IMG_6429.jpg

Juliana Njoku was appointed as the new director for the Planning and Development Department for Rockdale County at its voting session on Tuesday, May 9. 

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos