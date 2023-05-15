CONYERS — Rockdale County has a new face in its Planning and Development Department.
The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners appointed Juliana Njoku as its new director for Planning and Development during its voting session on Tuesday, May 9.
Njoku has 25 years of experience in public administration, planning and development, economic development and Six Sigma Green Belt Process Improvement.
The new director also holds a graduate certification in Sustainability and Innovation from Harvard University, and a bachelor's degree in government and politics from the University of Maryland.
"She served as a strategic consultant with both private and public entities and also worked with the Atlanta Housing Authority as well as the city of Indianapolis serving in many capacities such as city administrator, public works and strategic planning," Toni Holmes, the executive director with Talent Management, said.
Njoku shared her desire to connect community with strategic plans for future growth in the vision set by BOC Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr., and the Post 1 and Post 2 commissioners as a top objective in her new role.
"I’m super excited about Rockdale. The vision that you guys have for the county is really quite outstanding, and you guys are sitting in a really great position to do so," she said Tuesday.
"It is my hope that myself with the planning team would be able to add value, and bring things together to make sure that we have a comprehensive view of what the county would look like. Making sure that it meets the needs of each one of the directors here, which means transportation to water works, so that we can further serve the citizens in a more efficient way."
Nesbitt welcomed Njoku to Rockdale County.
"We are super excited to have her join the ranks of our team in Rockdale County," Nesbitt said. "Planning and Development staff have already embraced your onboarding, and we’re excited about the collaboration between you and (the other directors). You’re coming in at a really great time because, as you know, our Planning and Development Department is in transition in a very positive way."
Commissioner Sherri Washington alluded to the county's newly revised Comprehensive and Strategic plans as additional needs that Njoku could address.
"We’re in the middle of comprehensive plan, we’re in the beginning of strategic plan, we have economic development initiatives, definitely a lot of housing issues and initiatives that need to be started," Washington said.
"Definitely want to look at sustainability and planning — just Planning and Development is going to be the hot ticket item over the next couple of years so put your seat belt on, it is going to be a lot of work."
Housing and zoning were among the top concerns that Commissioner Doreen Williams said she hopes to see Njoku address.
"We discussed the fact that housing and zoning issues have been really front center in the last year or two and will continue to be," Williams said.
"So that’s why this Comprehensive Plan update is going to be so important in identifying specific areas for different types of housing because we know we need some other types of housing, there’s gaps in our housing so I am looking forward to having you on board and welcome."
Recommended for you
This sprawling ranch home is a must-see in beautiful Braselton! It’s situated on a large cul-de-sac lot in the highly desirable Ridge at Chestnut Mountain community. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has been lovingly maintained, tastefully landscaped, and is truly Move-In Ready! Click for more.ON THE MARKET: Look at this $650K must-see ranch home in Braselton
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.