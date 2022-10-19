...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures mainly in the upper 20s to low
30s.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Rockdale County Board of Commissioners during its 2023 Budget proposal hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 17.
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners held its first public hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget Tuesday. Mark Lewis, the executive director of finance for Rockdale County, presented the proposed 2023 budget to commissioners and attendees.
Lewis lists funding for the new courthouse, the relocation of the county's E911 Communications Department and the creation of a new Community Improvement Team — created to keep Rockdale County clean — as highlights of the proposed budget. The budget also underscores additional funds for public safety personnel for the 2023 budget.
"In developing the budget for this year we keep the vision of Rockdale County formal," Lewis said on Tuesday. "Rockdale is a perfectly-positioned community with a rock solid approach dedicated to excellence in customer service, quality of life and global economic development."
Proposed general fund expenditures for the upcoming year total $93.98 million with expenses of $47.36 million going toward the county's public safety division.
"The budget keeps public safety a priority in Rockdale County," Lewis said. "47.9% of the budget is dedicated toward public safety."
A three-year trend analysis for the Public Safety Department shows a steady decline in revenues since fiscal year 2021, according to Lewis. He reported an amended average of $43.84 million for the current fiscal year and $42.42 million for fiscal 2021.
In Court Services for fiscal year 2023, the county is hoping to spend $10.06 million, while the expense Culture and Recreation is proposed to make up $6.87 million of the county's general fund.
Commissioner Sherri Washington was satisfied with the Oct. 17 presentation. The 2023 proposed budget is the first opportunity for the county to take a closer look at its progress during the passing years, Washington said.
"We normally do an analysis of the years before and then look at what is proposed to be increased and then ask the question why," she said. " So I'm looking forward for us to getting this passed so we can have a prosperous and positive 2023."
Commissioner Doreen Williams pointed out that the county's revenue is expected to increase with its expenses. She noted, along with Washington, that she would need to revisit the proposed budget to make sure it aligns with requests from their department heads.
"As we're looking at that budget I think the first thing that stands out is that our revenue is going up, so are our expenses," Williams said. "We had a lot of budget presentations in August from the different directors who lined out requests for additional funds and their rationale for doing that, so I'll have to go back and look back through that again and just see where we are."
The BOC will have the first reading of the 2023 Appropriations Ordinance during its regular meeting at 10 a.m. on Nov. 7. A second reading is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 13. Both meetings will be held in the auditorium at the 903 Main St., Conyers. A copy of the proposed 2023 Appropriations Ordinance can be found at https://rockdalecountyga.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/2023-Proposed-Budget.pdf.