Rockdale County BOC.png

Rockdale County Board of Commissioners during its 2023 Budget proposal hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 17. 

CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners held its first public hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget Tuesday. Mark Lewis, the executive director of finance for Rockdale County, presented the proposed 2023 budget to commissioners and attendees.

Mark Lewis.png

Mark Lewis, the executive director of finance for Rockdale County, presents the proposed 2023 budget to Commissioners and attendees during a public hearing on Oct. 17.

Lewis lists funding for the new courthouse, the relocation of the county's E911 Communications Department and the creation of a new Community Improvement Team — created to keep Rockdale County clean — as highlights of the proposed budget. The budget also underscores additional funds for public safety personnel for the 2023 budget. 

