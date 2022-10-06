CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners will hold a three-day retreat to discuss outlooks for its 2023 budget and review significant funding categories.

Rockdale BOC.jpeg
The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners are (left to right) Post 1 Commissioner Sherri Washington, Chair Oz Nesbitt Sr., and Post 2 Commissioner Doreen Williams

The board is set to have its annual retreat from Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Friday, Oct. 14 at the Costley Mill Event Center located at 2599 Salem Church Road in Conyers. The county had initially planned to hold the retreat out of state, but changed course during millage rate public hearings in July due to public outcry about increasing taxes. The Costley Mill center is owned by the county.

