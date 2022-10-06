...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners will hold a three-day retreat to discuss outlooks for its 2023 budget and review significant funding categories.
The board is set to have its annual retreat from Wednesday, Oct. 12 to Friday, Oct. 14 at the Costley Mill Event Center located at 2599 Salem Church Road in Conyers. The county had initially planned to hold the retreat out of state, but changed course during millage rate public hearings in July due to public outcry about increasing taxes. The Costley Mill center is owned by the county.
The Wednesday agenda for the retreat includes legislative priorities concerning elected officials' salaries and tax exemptions for seniors and long-term homeowners, an overview of the 2023 SPLOST, discussions for a 2023 information session and updates regarding the Public Facilities Authority and the government complex.
On Thursday the board will be view presentations regarding its 2023 budget, its funding options in relation to T-SPLOST, Community Improvement Districts, Special Tax Districts, Tax Allocation Districts, E-HOST, and receive the pending status and total amount of grant funds received during the past 12 months.
During the final day of the retreat the board will be briefed on the progress regarding its Envision Rockdale Strategic Plan and its plans for Reimagine Rockdale — a plan that spans the years 2025 to 2029.
The final agenda for the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners annual retreat can be reviewed below:
