Chairman-Headshot-400x400-1-300x300.png

Oz

Nesbitt Sr.

 Special Photo

CONYERS — Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt, Sr. was recently reappointed to serve as a National Association of Counties representative on the Association County Commissioners of Georgia board of managers.

Nesbitt was sworn in by Gov. Brian Kemp during a special luncheon at the ACCG Annual Conference at the Savannah Convention Center in Chatham County.

