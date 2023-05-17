CONYERS — Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt, Sr. was recently reappointed to serve as a National Association of Counties representative on the Association County Commissioners of Georgia board of managers.
Nesbitt was sworn in by Gov. Brian Kemp during a special luncheon at the ACCG Annual Conference at the Savannah Convention Center in Chatham County.
CCG is Georgia’s county association that works on behalf of county officials and their communities by providing public policy and legislative advocacy, leadership development, civic and community engagement initiatives, insurance and retirement programs that specialize in local government needs and other cost-saving programs.
The association was formed in 1914 when county officials came together to help fund the state’s first highway department. It now serves as a catalyst for advancing Georgia’s counties.
“Elected by their peers each spring, the ACCG board of managers is a group of dynamic leaders that serves as decision makers on behalf of our organization,” said Dave Willis, executive director for the board. “I would like to congratulate our newly installed board and look forward to working alongside them to continue the work of advancing Georgia’s counties.”
Previously Nesbitt served two four-year terms as Commissioner Post 1 and is currently serving a second four-year term as chairman of Rockdale County’s Board of Commissioners. Nesbitt was appointed vice chair to the NACo Programs and Services Standing Committee in 2021, and previously appointed as a member of the International Economic Development Task Force, the Large Urban County Caucus Steering Committee, and the Membership Standing Committee for the National Association of Counties in 2020.
“I am honored to be reappointed to serve on the ACCG board of managers,” Nesbitt said.
“I look forward to continuing to contribute my time and talents to such a vital organization that keeps our counties moving forward.”
