CONYERS —  A new forum to connect community members with local government heads has been scheduled for the year.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, residents of Rockdale County can engage with local officials during the second annual Shop Talk at the Headquarterz Barbershop in Suite C of 1180 West Ave. Southwest in Conyers.

Oz Nesbitt.jpg

Oz Nesbitt Sr.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos