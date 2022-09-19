CONYERS — A new forum to connect community members with local government heads has been scheduled for the year.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, residents of Rockdale County can engage with local officials during the second annual Shop Talk at the Headquarterz Barbershop in Suite C of 1180 West Ave. Southwest in Conyers.
The Saturday event, the second of its kind hosted by Oz Nesbitt Sr., chairman of the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners, will feature Chief Marian McDaniel with Fire and Rescue, Judge Maureen Wood with Juvenile Court and Director Brian Kelley with the Department of Transportation.
The keynote speakers will address concerns and answer questions from attendees during the event. The benefit for Nesbitt is that the event creates open conversations in getting to know community members and connecting them with other government officials and staff.
“Shop Talk is a grass-roots approach to getting to know the community by interacting and engaging in an open air dialogue,” he said in a press release. “The series will also be introducing government officials and staff to those who may not know who they are, what their roles are and their duties and responsibilities.”
For more information contact the Department of Public Relations at 770-278-7050.
