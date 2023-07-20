Shop Talk March 23.jpeg

Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt, Sr. during a Shop Talk at The Lab Barber Shop in March. 

CONYERS — Rockdale County Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. will host the second of three Shop Talk forums for this year.

The Shop Talk event — held at local barbershops — connects the community with government staff and officials. The next discussion for the three day series will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Headquarterz Barbershop located at 1180 West Ave Southwest, Suite C in Conyers on Saturday, Aug. 12.

