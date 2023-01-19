CONYERS — From learning biblical hymns to assimilating dictation, movements and the melodies of foreign languages, Breon Evans has found a variety of ways to challenge a Rockdale County choir.
The challenge is one that has helped push the Rockdale County High School chorus program forward. It is an effort that Evans feels is necessary in helping the choral students feel comfortable within their musical talents.
“When I got here I had one of the teachers tell me not to do anything hard with them, but I went by the philosophy of my mentor who said don’t go by what the students know,” the 23-year-old Morehouse graduate said Wednesday. “Make them sing what you can teach.”
And so far, the high school students — some even sharing a joint interest in instrumental music — have superseded the expectations.
“They have been doing the difficult pieces and succeeding at them,” Evans said.
The goal is to have the students feel so confident with their talents that they would want to continue learning and furthering their musical skills. Evans has applied this by creating student leadership within his classroom — giving students duties such as choral president, wardrobe managers, secretary, and, of course, section leaders, who make sure that their section of the choir knows its parts.The high school chorus group even has an anthem that models their professionalism and dedication to the choral unit.
“It is something that is passed down from old members to new members, and it just continues to go,” Evans said. “I’m only here to enhance them, for them to keep the consistency so it does not matter who sits in the (director) seat. They could continue the program themselves.”
Elissa Jefferson, who is the student director for the high school chorus, plans to grow her skillsets after graduation.
"It is a really fun experience for me, because I want to go into music after school," the 16-year-old said Thursday. "I learn a lot of lesson on how to deal with people and how to address certain situations with students."
Along with the implementation of after-school rehearsals and receiving many donations in the form of chairs, instruments and having to come out of pocket himself, Evans took notice of the advancement in the choir's membership, as well as each participant's ambition to carry on. Within the two years of his leadership the chorus program at Rockdale County High School expanded from 25 members to 85.
"These are some of the fastest learning kids in the school," Evans said. "I know that if I give them something, they will learn. They are passionate learners.
"I can tell by how they come in ready to learn the music."
Jordan Agard is one of Evans' first year students who shares passions in both the chorus and the band. Agard has played the trumpet since the Fifth Grade.
"It gives me two different options of what I want to do, but music has always been my thing," the 14-year-old said.
He experiences with the Rockdale County High School chorus has been nothing but pleasant.
"Because he (Evans) has been really patient when it comes to us," Agard said. "He's repetitive with helping us to learn new music and he is one of the first teacher that has taken time with us," she added.
"I appreciate that."
With that, another challenge awaits. This time in the form of a class trip to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. The plan is to have the students perform for staff and visitors of the theme park, as well as participate in master class performances in music and for some even dance, Evans said. But the high school group will need to raise the funds to have 65 of its members attend the entertainment resort complex.
“They will be able to get these classes and audition for scholarship opportunities and jobs that will help put them through college and potentially end up working for Disney,” Evans said. “It was something that I did when I was in school, which was not too long ago," he added.
“My mentor back at my high school took us to trips such as this, and it made me want to go to rehearsals and it gave me a sense of what I can do after school.”
The students need either a direct donation or a sponsorship.
"Some kids do not have it (the funds), but are wonderful singers who I wish I could take," Evans said.
Those interested in sending a donation for the high school chorus can send check, cash or money order to RCHS Chorus at Rockdale County High School located at 1174 Bulldog Circle Northeast, Conyers. Donors can also Cash App funds to $RCHSChorusboost or sponsor a student for $1,200 each.
