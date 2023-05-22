Screenshot 2023-05-16 at 09.28.21 (1).png

Rockdale County officials celebrated the completion of renovations done at the C.E. Steele Community Center located at 1040 Oakland Avenue Southeast in Conyers last month.

CONYERS — It has been a month since Rockdale County completed renovations at the C.E. Steele Community Center in Conyers.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to commemorate the day. Renovations for the Oakland Avenue facility had been a top priority for the 2016 SPLOST, said Tanya Mitchell Cobb, a member of the SPLOST team, said.

