CONYERS — It has been a month since Rockdale County completed renovations at the C.E. Steele Community Center in Conyers.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to commemorate the day. Renovations for the Oakland Avenue facility had been a top priority for the 2016 SPLOST, said Tanya Mitchell Cobb, a member of the SPLOST team, said.
“It is a great day for Parks and Recreation, a great day for Rockdale County, but an even better day for SPLOST,” she said as guests gathered for the ribbon-cutting celebration.
“This is the day brought to you by the one cent tax.”
The facility stands in the place of a former Health Department building. It began as a partnership between Steele and Ed Cowan to provide an affordable place where business owners as well as other members of the Conyers community could gather.
The county’s Parks and Recreation Department took over ownership of the building in 2019.
“We’d had plans to renovate this for several years, but we had to put those on hold and fortunately we were able to do renovations that we did today,” Andrew Hammer, director of general services with Rockdale County, explained.
Hammer identified Steele as a businessman who loved his community and searched for ways to fill a need.
“He was also a Conyers businessman, he was a Board of Education member for the school board and was a community advocate, and in the ’80s Mr. Steele had a vision for the community to have an affordable meeting place to celebrate and congregate,” Hammer said.
“So he advocated the Board of Commissioners to let the former Health Department building, which is the building that we’re in now, be renovated into that affordable place and Mr. Steele raised the money from the Conyers business community to renovate it into what we have now.”
