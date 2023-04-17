Screenshot 2023-04-17 at 10.18.01.png

The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners honored efforts of the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office alongside Prevent Child Abuse Rockdale and the Department of Family and Community Services to bring awareness to child abuse in community during its voting session on April 11.

CONYERS — Rockdale County officials have been working behind the scenes to combat problems that may affect youth in the community.

The efforts of the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office alongside Prevent Child Abuse Rockdale and the Department of Family and Community Services were highlighted in honor of the annual Child Abuse Prevention month during the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners meeting last week.

