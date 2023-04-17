...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES AND STRONG WINDS...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
several hours this afternoon and evening. Sustained winds of 12
to 18 MPH can be expected along with occasional gusts of 25 to 30
MPH.
Despite light rains from yesterday, breezy dry conditions will
dry out fuel moistures very quickly this afternoon. Once fuels
become dry, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners honored efforts of the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office alongside Prevent Child Abuse Rockdale and the Department of Family and Community Services to bring awareness to child abuse in community during its voting session on April 11.
CONYERS — Rockdale County officials have been working behind the scenes to combat problems that may affect youth in the community.
The efforts of the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office alongside Prevent Child Abuse Rockdale and the Department of Family and Community Services were highlighted in honor of the annual Child Abuse Prevention month during the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners meeting last week.
“We want to take a moment and recognize those folks who are doing such a great work behind the scenes in honor of the children, and to make sure we do our part to prevent child abuse,” said Oz Nesbitt Sr., chairman of the county’s BOC.
Commissioner Sherri Washington said she was honored to read the April 2023 proclamation that was signed by each board member, in recognition of each individual group and its efforts to raise public awareness of services needed to prevent child abuse throughout the Rockdale community.
There were 1,000 reports of child abuse and neglect in the county over the course of 2022, Washington said.
“We the members of the Board of Commissioners with Rockdale County do hear-by proclaim April 23 as Child Abuse Prevention (day) in Rockdale County, and call upon citizens, agencies, religious organizations, educators, medical facilities and businesses to encourage participation in strengthening our community to prevent child abuse,” she read after acknowledging the joint partnerships.
The Prevent Child Abuse Rockdale community based non-profit provides first-steps programs that serve 1,000 families throughout the county each year. The organization, which doubled in size in 2022, also launched a new program to assist with tutoring students in the Rockdale County Public School system who fell behind academically during the pandemic.
The new service is one that Diane Howington, the executive director with Prevent Child Abuse Rockdale, felt helps with the organization’s aim to be a provider of prevention and an intervention service in the community.
The organization will be hosting a Walk for Prevention in Olde Town Conyers on Friday, April 22 in honor of the national awareness campaign, held in April each year.
“We hope you all will join us because it really does take a village,” Howington said. “It takes all of Conyers to prevent child abuse, not just one group or one organization — we have to all join together to protect families and strengthen families.”
