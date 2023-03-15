Screenshot 2023-03-15 at 10.07.21.png

The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners during its regularly scheduled voting session on Tuesday, March 14.

 Staff Photo

CONYERS — A rezoning request that drew opposition from hundreds of residents was denied by the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners in a 2-1 split vote Tuesday.

Commissioner Doreen Williams made a motion to deny the request to rezone 285 acres at 460 Honey Creek Road from AR (agricultural residential) to CRS (collaborative residential subdivision) to allow development of 540 single-family homes. Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. seconded the motion, with Commissioner Sherri Washington casting the dissenting vote.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos