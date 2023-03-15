... HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
northwest at less than 10 mph.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
CONYERS — A rezoning request that drew opposition from hundreds of residents was denied by the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners in a 2-1 split vote Tuesday.
Commissioner Doreen Williams made a motion to deny the request to rezone 285 acres at 460 Honey Creek Road from AR (agricultural residential) to CRS (collaborative residential subdivision) to allow development of 540 single-family homes. Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. seconded the motion, with Commissioner Sherri Washington casting the dissenting vote.
Washington gave a lengthy explanation for her support of the rezoning request, saying she had initially been in favor of denial. However, after visiting the property, the owner and owner’s representative, she said she had a change of heart.
Washington said owner Mary Frances Cowan is elderly and ailing, and the property, which has been in the Cowan family for generations, will be sold at some point. She said Cowan’s vision was to “keep this as a place that families could enjoy. She really wanted to do something where groups of families could enjoy the property that she and her family have enjoyed for so long.”
After receiving many offers on the property for high-density development, Washington said Cowan received an offer from DR Horton that was less money but offered more conservation of the land. The land features a 25-acre lake.
The requested CRS zoning allows smaller lot sizes in exchange for preservation of green space. The application also requested a reduction in the required lot size from 10,000 square feet to 8,750 square feet and density of 1.89 units per acre.
Washington suggested that, rather than deny the rezoning outright, the county could place restrictions on the development limiting the number of houses that could be developed at one time in order to control the impact on infrastructure and schools.
Commissioner Williams said she understood the importance of upholding the Cowan family's legacy, but voted to deny the request because the proposed zoning was not consistent with density in the area.
"I really appreciate your thought, and I see your vision, but I just don't see it for this property," Williams said. "The roads are not really compatible with that large of a development, but also I feel like zoning is already there — the agricultural residential is really more appropriate for that piece of land."
Angela Keup was one of hundreds who was relieved to hear the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners’ final decision.
“There is power in numbers,” she said following the Tuesday meeting. “I’m so thankful for all of the citizens who went to these meetings and presented facts.”
The BOC also denied a request to amend a Future Land Use Map category from Commercial to Mixed Use, or Employment Center for the development of townhomes along Ga. Highway 138 Southeast and Weatherstone Circle.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
