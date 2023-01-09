CONYERS — As Sandra Jackson-Lett sat in her office ready to take on another day fulfilling needs as the executive director of Rockdale County Emergency Relief last month, she was met with a challenge that would change the financial status of the Conyers-based nonprofit into the 2023 year.

The challenge was an offer made by Lee Cronan, a longtime member of the Conyers Lions Club, on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The objective that the Lion Tamer left Jackson-Lett with was to raise $20,000 by the end of the 2022 year and in return the Lions Club organization would match the value.

Screenshot 2023-01-09 at 07.30.27.png

Sandra Jackson-Lett, executive director with Rockdale County Emergency Relief, received a $20,000 check from the Conyers Lions Club. Lions Club members (from right to left) include Lynn Magnuson, secretary, Nancy Morton-Liner, president, Tom Liner, treasurer, Charles Dean, and Lee Cronan, Lion Tamer.   

