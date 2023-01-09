Sandra Jackson-Lett, executive director with Rockdale County Emergency Relief, received a $20,000 check from the Conyers Lions Club. Lions Club members (from right to left) include Lynn Magnuson, secretary, Nancy Morton-Liner, president, Tom Liner, treasurer, Charles Dean, and Lee Cronan, Lion Tamer.
CONYERS — As Sandra Jackson-Lett sat in her office ready to take on another day fulfilling needs as the executive director of Rockdale County Emergency Relief last month, she was met with a challenge that would change the financial status of the Conyers-based nonprofit into the 2023 year.
The challenge was an offer made by Lee Cronan, a longtime member of the Conyers Lions Club, on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The objective that the Lion Tamer left Jackson-Lett with was to raise $20,000 by the end of the 2022 year and in return the Lions Club organization would match the value.
On Friday, Jan. 6 members of the club met with Jackson-Lett at the RER office at 350 Tall Oaks Drive Southeast in Conyers to fulfill the promise — presenting Jackson-Lett with the $20,000 check, which will go toward transportation needs for the independent, private-funded nonprofit.
"As soon as he left the office (on Dec. 6) I started calling people, and we made it happen," Jackson-Lett said as she accepted the check Friday. "I know the community appreciates it because when I say there is a need, there is a need."
It was distinctive memories that brought Cronan to the Conyers office in early December.
"We got a lot of ties to this place," Cronan said.
One of those ties is a partnership with the Plant-A-Row for the Hungry Garden with the Master Gardeners program where Cronan volunteers a bulk of his time. Volunteers of the community service project spend countless hours preparing the site, planting, harvesting and managing the garden to support RER's Food Bank.
"All the food we raise, which is usually 3,000 to 5,000 pounds of fresh vegetables, comes here," Cronan said.
As Cronan reminisced about the crops grown in support of the RER Food Bank, Lynn Magnuson had a fond memory of her own.
"I met a very good girlfriend here," the Lions Club Secretary said Friday.
"We both were volunteering on Martin Luther King Day, and we were assigned to take large amounts of beans and put them in 1-pound packages — so it's kind of mundane, but we got to talking and we found other things in common and now she's one of my very good friends."
Both of the Lions Club members were surprised, but elated, with Jackson-Lett's ability to match the $20,000 stipulation in such a short period of time.
"They only started about three weeks ago raising the matching funds, and we thought it was astronomical they could raise it so fast," Cronan said.