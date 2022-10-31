Martin with RC EMA.png

Deputy Director Meredith Barnum with Rockdale County EMA speaks with Board of Commissioners during voting session on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

CONYERS — An agreement to assist law enforcement and fire personnel with response times as they move between county lines was a topic for discussion during the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners voting session last week. 

The BOC voted unanimously to enter into an agreement to develop radio interoperability with the Newton County 911 System during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

