CONYERS — An agreement to assist law enforcement and fire personnel with response times as they move between county lines was a topic for discussion during the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners voting session last week.
The BOC voted unanimously to enter into an agreement to develop radio interoperability with the Newton County 911 System during its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The Memorandum of Understanding ensures that personnel from the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office, along with personnel from the Rockdale County Fire Department, can utilize the Newton County 911 system should they need to respond to an emergency in the neighboring county.
The former MOU in place required personnel to share communication across county lines with limited access to Newton County radios. This slowed emergency response, Meredith Barnum, the deputy director for Rockdale County EMA, explained to county commissioners during their Tuesday meeting.
"They would arrive on scene and there's two options — option one is a Newton County individual would give our team one radio to share for the entire crew that's dispatched for the MOU, so it's usually one radio between four to five people that poses a bit of a safety issue," she said.
"The second solution would be everything has to be routed back through the 911 system and then called back in our radios, and it creates a huge loop that loses a lot of time."
The agreement in place guarantees that when emergency response personnel and officers are in Newton County, operating under the MOU, they can utilize their radio system.
"With no need for sharing radios," Barnum said.
The new agreement is one that Chairman Oz Nesbit felt furthers intentions to keep citizens safe.
"Time saves lives, so we're glad that this MOU exists between Rockdale and Newton," Nesbit said.
Barnum shared similar sentiments.
"We can all be on scene and respond way quicker; it ensures that everyone is on the same channel," she said. "There's a lot of licensing things so that is why the MOU is necessary, but it just does kind of make sure that everyone who responds to an incident in Newton County can respond safely and as best they can."