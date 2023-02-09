CONYERS — Rockdale County is working to merge two of its public programs to build more awareness of its objectives within its various departments.
The county will be merging its Citizen Government Academy and Info Sessions to continue in its desire to educate a larger audience about how the departments operate, according to a Rockdale County press release.
The Info Sessions are scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Rockdale County Auditorium at 903 Main St., Conyers, GA. The sessions are expected to start this month and span through October.
· July 12 – Government Affairs and Public Relations
· Aug. 9 – Rockdale Water Resources, Stormwater and Transportation
· Sept. 13 Fire-Rescue and Emergency Management Agency (EMA), and
· Oct. 11 – Board of Elections & Voter Registration
In addition to being held in person, the sessions will be live streamed to the Rockdale County website at rockdalecountyga.gov, the Official Rockdale County Facebook page at facebook.com/RockdaleGov, and the Rockdale 23 YouTube Channel.
At these sessions, Rockdale County department representatives will share information with the community to give insight into what the department does and how it serves them. Attendees will also be able to participate in a Q&A session following the presentation, according to the press release.
A month before each session, a Department Spotlight video will be shared via Rockdale County social media channels and Rockdale 23 as another avenue to learn about the departments, the press release states.
Meetings are open to the public and those who share an interest in joining CGA. For more information contact Rockdale County Public Relations Department at 770-278-7050.
