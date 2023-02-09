Info Sessions.png

Rockdale County announces new Info Sessions for 2023 year. 

CONYERS — Rockdale County is working to merge two of its public programs to build more awareness of its objectives within its various departments.

The county will be merging its Citizen Government Academy and Info Sessions to continue in its desire to educate a larger audience about how the departments operate, according to a Rockdale County press release.

