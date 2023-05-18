CONYERS — Rockdale County Fire Rescue broke ground on its 10th fire station Wednesday.
The new station will improve the Fire Department's current ISO rating, said Chief Marian McDaniel. The rating evaluates the quality of public fire protection in more than 47,500 fire protection areas across the United States and assigns a PPC grading from 1 to 10.
"The building of this new station is going to improve our ISO rating to a 2," McDaniel said. "It's going to make insurance costs better, less, cheaper for our citizens not just on the north side of the county, but Rockdale County as a whole."
The new facility will be located at 3100 Ga. Highway 138 Northeast in Conyers. The Rockdale County BOC purchased the 4.10-acre site in November 2021 from North Rockdale Baptist Church. The $102,500 costs was funded from the 2017 SPLOST. The construction contract for the project has been awarded to Kevin Price Construction.
"That has worked out beautifully," Bill Hughey, a member of the SPLOST team, said as setup for the ceremony began.
The three-bay station will face Ga. Highway 138 between North Rockdale Baptist Church to the north and the Northhampton subdivision to the south. A total of 30 firefighters is expected to work out of the station, according to General Services Deputy Director Andrew Hammer.
"This is truly a station not just for our firefighters who go out, but also for our customers who could come in (for EMS) as well," he said.
The county currently relies on dispatch from neighboring Newton, Walton and Gwinnett counties to fulfill emergency response within the northern areas of Rockdale County. Oz Nesbitt Sr., chairman of the Board of Commissioners, said he hopes to continue the partnership even after construction is complete.
"Without question this is ... another pivot toward progress, as we like to say," said Nesbitt. "For the first time in the history of Rockdale County we now have a fire station, EMS, and emergency response on the northern side of Rockdale County.
"For years we have counted on Newton County, Walton County and Gwinnett County for mutual aid and support. We will still continue to partner with our neighboring counties, but now here on the north side of Rockdale County — God bless the child that has his own."
An energy boost always helps to kick start a work morning and can keep us going throughout the day. What is your go-to energy source?
Don't see your choice? Let us know in the comments how you power through your week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.