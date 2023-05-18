CONYERS — Rockdale County Fire Rescue broke ground on its 10th fire station Wednesday.

The new station will improve the Fire Department's current ISO rating, said Chief Marian McDaniel. The rating evaluates the quality of public fire protection in more than 47,500 fire protection areas across the United States and assigns a PPC grading from 1 to 10.

IMG_6630.jpg

Chief Marian McDaniel with Rockdale County Fire Rescue Department shares details about positive impacts for the new fire station being built at 3100 Ga. Highway 138 Northeast in Conyers.
IMG_6556.jpg

Board of  Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. speaks to attendees at a groundbreaking ceremony for Fire Station 10 to be located at 3100 Ga. Highway 138 Northeast in Conyers.

