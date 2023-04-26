Grady Jarrett speaks to students at Rockdale County High School about an anti-bullying campaign. Jarrett was joined by State Court Judge Clarence Cuthpert Jr., who spoke on speeding and how it affects teens, and Pastor Eric Lee with Springfield Baptist Church, who shared some inspirational words.
CONYERS — Rockdale County High is continuing the fight against bullying and other issues that may affect students in Rockdale County Public Schools.
Students gathered inside the school’s gym last Wednesday to cheer and chant along with upbeat tunes prior to engaging in conversations about bullying and risks that can lead to falling into the judicial system.
Grady Jarrett, who plays defensive end for the Atlanta Falcons, led the discussions regarding the anti-bullying platform for students currently attending his alma mater.
“You have to breathe life into people, and speak positivity,” Jarrett said. ”At the end of the day, we all have a bigger challenge, especially your age group with the internet.”
Rockdale State Court Judge Clarence Cuthpert Jr. was also present to speak with students about the impacts of irresponsible driving for teens.
“My presentation was about the devastating effects of young drivers under the age of 21 driving at excessive speeds, and the enhanced penalties associated with traffic violations for their age group,” he said following the April 19 event, during which he thanked former state representatives Elisha Jarrett and Pam Dickerson for their active roles in advocating for anti-bullying legislator.
