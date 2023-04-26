Jarrett and Levitt.jpeg

Grady Jarrett with Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett

Grady Jarrett is pictured here with students from the Rockdale County High School football team. 

CONYERS — Rockdale County High is continuing the fight against bullying and other issues that may affect students in Rockdale County Public Schools.

Students gathered inside the school’s gym last Wednesday to cheer and chant along with upbeat tunes prior to engaging in conversations about bullying and risks that can lead to falling into the judicial system.

Grady Jarrett speaks to students at Rockdale County High School about an anti-bullying campaign. Jarrett was joined by State Court Judge Clarence Cuthpert Jr., who spoke on speeding and how it affects teens, and Pastor Eric Lee with Springfield Baptist Church, who shared some inspirational words.

