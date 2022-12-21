 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT TO
NOON EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.

* WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS....Temperatures are expected to rapidly begin
failing behind an arctic front on Friday. Temperatures will fall
into the teens and 20s along the Interstate 20 and Interstate 85
corridors before noon. Further south, temperatures will fall
into the lower and middle 30s through the early afternoon. Lows
in the teens expected Saturday morning. In addition, windy
conditions are anticipated with northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph
with frequent gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are traveling by car during this time, keep your phone
charged, pack extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in
case you become stranded. Bring your pets inside and provide
adequate shelter for livestock. Winterize your outside faucets and
pipes before the cold temperatures arrive. Leave your inside
faucets dripping hot and cold water during prolonged periods where
temperatures do not rise above freezing. Avoid outside activities
if possible. If you have to go outside dress warmly in coats,
gloves and hats.

&&
featuredpopularurgent

Rockdale County mother and entrepreneur acknowledged for efforts to empower women

Khari Mightly.jpeg

Khari Mightly is the owner of My Milk and Money, and founder of the Rockdale County Gift Brunch, which focuses on women empowerment. 

CONYERS —A sisterhood that is genuine, safe and judgement free.

These were the foundations that Conyers resident Khari Mightly hoped to achieve as she launched her first gift-giving ceremony aimed at empowering women throughout Rockdale County.

The Gift Brunch Proclaimation.jpeg

Khari Mightly received a special recognition for her launch of The Gift Brunch during a Rockdale County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13. 
The Gift Brunch.jpeg

Khari Mightly (centered) is joined by attendees of The Gift Brunch, which has been held annually in December since 2019. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Videos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

All alerts

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred