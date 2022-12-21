Rockdale County mother and entrepreneur acknowledged for efforts to empower women

CONYERS —A sisterhood that is genuine, safe and judgement free.
These were the foundations that Conyers resident Khari Mightly hoped to achieve as she launched her first gift-giving ceremony aimed at empowering women throughout Rockdale County.
Four years later Mightly, who is the owner of My Milk and Money, was surprised to find officials of Rockdale County acknowledging her efforts to build the accredited sisterhood that gathers for an annual brunch and gift-giving ceremony in December.
The brunch grew from 13 to nearly 100 attendees after its initial launch in 2019. The women of the event encourage, educate and empower each other through affirming words, testimonies and life experiences.
"I didn't expect it, and Lord knows I didn't understand the magnitude of it until that day," Mightly, a mother of two toddler boys, said Tuesday. "It was a big thing for me especially ( going through so many triumphs) this year. I'm honored, and it is definitely humbling."
The proclamation granted by the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Dec. 13 deemed the day as the Gift Brunch Recognition Day. The local business owner and entrepreneur established the brunch with the intent to bring women of all backgrounds together to uplift and celebrate themselves.
"I just realized that at the time there was nothing going on in the community to bring women together," Mightly said. "There was a lack of women empowerment, and so many women out there who were trying to find themselves outside of their typical responsibilities."
During the December event attendees bring a gift, worth no less than $25, to share in a gift exchange. The goal is to remind each woman that whether you're a mother, a business woman, a wife — whatever is your walk of life — you are human and deserve to choose yourself first in order to take care of everything and everyone else, Mightly said.
"It is a safe place and judgement free zone where every woman in the room is on the same platform and trying to connect," she said.
"It is a true sisterhood," she added. "And if you're a woman, you should be in the room."
