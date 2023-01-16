Dr. Kenneth Curry, right, Humanitarian Award recipient and Muddessar Ahmad, left, with the Lifetime Achievement Award given on behalf of the White House during the NAACP’s annual breakfast honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16.
Ambassador Waleed Shamsid-Deen, the Special Envoy for Trade and Investment for the Republic of Sierra Leone, speaks to attendees of the NAACP’s annual breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16.
CONYERS — To make a difference one would need the right people, but most importantly the right resources.
The message of service through entrepreneurship was one that Ambassador Waleed Shamsid-Deen, the Special Envoy for Trade and Investment for the Republic of Sierra Leone, related to attendees of the National Association for Advancement of Colored People’s breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.
“We need to be in a position to leave things for generations to come,” Shamsid-Deen said to the hundreds in attendance for the breakfast in recognition of the civil rights movement and King’s legacy.
After having to shutdown his restaurant — due to the pandemic in 2020 — Shamsid-Deen moved on to enhance his family’s corporation, the Supreme Family Foundation, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that provides food security as well as youth and senior services while addressing the racial wealth gap through scholarships for small businesses. This is the path that made the CEO and president realize how to become a productive contributor to society.
Later, in December 2021, Shamsid-Deen was appointed as Sierra Leone’s special envoy and ambassador for foreign direct investment to promote trade and investment in West Africa. It counted as another footprint in his journey to have an even bigger impact to those in need. The key is to show up, Shamsid-Deen said.
“If we run from opportunities, we run from necessary tools we may need to cast a wider net to touch the lives of others.
“God makes a way to give you the tools necessary to serve humanity,” Shamsid-Deen said. “I’m just one person with a big heart trying to impact the world.”
Muddessar Ahmad is one who was fully aware of the morning’s theme to “serve until it hurts.”
Ahmad was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award given on behalf of President Joe Biden during the Monday breakfast. The award recognizes active community members for their contributions in charitable activities, care of the indigent and community service performed above and beyond the typical duties.
He describe the honor as “a great feeling — to achieve the highest honor as a civilian,” he said during Monday’s ceremony.
“And I want to continue,” Ahmad added. “I want to move forward with helping my people.”