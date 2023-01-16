RCHS NAACP.jpeg

The Rockdale County High School chorus sang “We shall Overcome,” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during the NAACP’s annual breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr on Monday, Jan. 16.

Ambassador Waleed Shamsid-Deen, the Special Envoy for Trade and Investment for the Republic of Sierra Leone, speaks to attendees of the NAACP’s annual breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16.

CONYERS — To make a difference one would need the right people, but most importantly the right resources.

The message of service through entrepreneurship was one that Ambassador Waleed Shamsid-Deen, the Special Envoy for Trade and Investment for the Republic of Sierra Leone, related to attendees of the National Association for Advancement of Colored People’s breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.

Dr. Kenneth Curry, right, Humanitarian Award recipient and Muddessar Ahmad, left, with the Lifetime Achievement Award given on behalf of the White House during the NAACP’s annual breakfast honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 16.

