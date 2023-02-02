CONYERS — Some residents of a Conyers condominium complex have been wondering where their water went after members of the homeowners association switched utility management services at the beginning of the new year.

Rockdale County officials have sent packages of bottled water to residents of the Viewpointe East Condominiums at 1472 Pine Log Road Northeast in Conyers. The water donations were left inside the Viewpointe East clubhouse on Tuesday to help alleviate tensions after some residents were left without water service on Jan. 23

