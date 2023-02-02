CONYERS — Some residents of a Conyers condominium complex have been wondering where their water went after members of the homeowners association switched utility management services at the beginning of the new year.
Rockdale County officials have sent packages of bottled water to residents of the Viewpointe East Condominiums at 1472 Pine Log Road Northeast in Conyers. The water donations were left inside the Viewpointe East clubhouse on Tuesday to help alleviate tensions after some residents were left without water service on Jan. 23
Dennis Hawley, vice president of the board of directors for the homeowners association, said the service interruption occurred after residents of the condominium complex voted in February 2022 to have a meter installed in each of the units. The meters were installed over the course of 2022 with final installations occurring in early January, according to Hawley.
"There has been one water meter for (condo) residents for a very long time — building codes back then were different," Hawley said Wednesday. "So residents voted to have each meter installed, and everyone had been informed multiple times (about the change in service)."
Residents were expected to set up payment arrangements directly with the new utility management company, Jasber Utillity, based in Forest Park. Jasber provides utility installation, reading, billing and financing services.
Previously, when there was one water meter serving the condo complex, residents were charged on a pro rata basis based on the size of the unit. According to Jasber, the homeowners association found this approach to be unfair to all homeowners because some members use more water/sewer services than others and some members do not pay association dues in a timely manner, causing paying members to subsidize water and sewer services for them.
Hawley said 22 residents, failed to make the necessary arrangements with Jasber and were left without water services for unpaid installation fees.
However, one Viewpointe resident, who disclosed only the initials R.M., complained the homeowners association was not transparent to those with opposing views about the decision to transfer water services to Jasber.
"As I type this, there are several tenants without water due to the failed communication and sudden unapproved changes," the resident said in an email. "Along with the particular unit that suffered water damage, Viewpointe East’s HOA haven't been clear in communication nor acting in the best interest of the tenants.
"Fee changes and decisions concerning the neighborhood are often made by a small group without the input or notification of majority of the condo owners."
Jasber Utility Company was chosen to help fill financial gaps for the homeowners association, Hawley said.
"The company was recommended by Rockdale County (Water Resources) because it was the only company willing to do financing for us," Hawley said.
The base cost of installing a water meter, shut-off valve and service line for each unit was $4,225. The company offered several payment options — payment in full or down payments of $2,265 with the balance to be paid over 12 or 24 months.
For Steve Bernard, vice president of operations for Jasber, the situation was nothing new.
"These residents have known about it for a year and a half," he said Thursday. "These are the same people who don't pay their association fee and would rather everyone else to pick up their slack.
"At the end of the day they don't want to carry their responsibilities."
Ashelan Adkins, another resident of the Conyers condominium complex, feels the recent financial shift is unfair to elderly residents and those on fixed incomes. She described the change as a "heck of an experience."
"Because most people that are in my community are elderly and pretty much on the fixed income," she said via email. "Which means they have to go into their savings to make sure that this could be done and this is so sad during the time like this when a lot of people do not just have it to give.
"And if you don't do it, and pay the $4,000 once everything is switched over through Jasper utilities, you will not have water."
