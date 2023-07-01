...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Saturday July 1...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Saturday July 1.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT EDT SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Widespread heat index values at or exceeding 105
degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight EDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Maximum Heat Index values will be highly
dependent on sporadic thunderstorm development through the
morning and afternoon hours, which may cool off localized
areas sooner than expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A survey conducted by Rockdale County Department of Transportation of Bethel Road in Conyers found that less than a mile and a half of the 5 mile roadway is in poor condition. This is in accordance with the pavement condition index which has a grading scale index of 0 (poor) to 100 (great). Bethel Road is within the 40 to 55 range of the PCI.
Deputy Director William Brown with the Rockdale County Department of Transportation gives a presentation about their plans for Bethel Road during the Rockdale County BOC voting session on Tuesday, June 27.
