A survey conducted by Rockdale County Department of Transportation of Bethel Road in Conyers found that less than a mile and a half of the 5 mile roadway is in poor condition. This is in accordance with the pavement condition index which has a grading scale index of 0 (poor) to 100 (great). Bethel Road is within the 40 to 55 range of the PCI.

CONYERS — Bethel Road continues to be a growing concern for some Rockdale County residents, and county officials have been exploring options to bring the road to driveable standards. 

Members of the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners addressed the issue during their voting session on Tuesday, June 27. 

Deputy Director William Brown with the Rockdale County Department of Transportation gives a presentation about their plans for Bethel Road during the Rockdale County BOC voting session on Tuesday, June 27.

