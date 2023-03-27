...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central Georgia, east central Georgia, north
central Georgia, northeast Georgia and west central Georgia,
including the following counties, in central Georgia, Baldwin,
Bibb, Butts, Crawford, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach,
Putnam, Twiggs and Wilkinson. In east central Georgia, Glascock,
Greene, Hancock, Jefferson, Johnson, Taliaferro, Warren,
Washington and Wilkes. In north central Georgia, Clayton, Fayette,
Henry, Morgan, Newton, Rockdale and Walton. In northeast Georgia,
Clarke, Oconee and Oglethorpe. In west central Georgia,
Chattahoochee, Coweta, Harris, Heard, Lamar, Macon, Marion,
Meriwether, Muscogee, Pike, Schley, Spalding, Talbot, Taylor,
Troup and Upson.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Extensive
street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A frontal boundary will be the focus for additional waves of
showers and thunderstorms across north and central Georgia
through early Monday morning. Additional rainfall totals of 1
to 3 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts over 3
inches possible. These amounts will occur on top of
widespread heavy rainfall that has already fallen.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
CONYERS — Rockdale County is looking for residents who are willing to lend a hand to seniors in the Conyers community for the Easter holiday.
Chairman Oz Nesbitt will be hosting his 14th annual Lend-A-Ham Giveaway on Sunday, April 2 during which volunteers will hand out donated hams to senior residents at the Olivia Haydel Senior Center.
The Sunday event is scheduled to kickoff at 3 p.m. at the senior center located at 1240 Dogwood Drive Southwest in Conyers.
Those willing to donate can drop off hams from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week at Courtesy Dodge, 1890 Dogwood Drive in Conyers, and 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Olivia Haydel Senior Center until Friday, March 31.
Seniors participating in the drive-through giveaway would need to drive to a designated area at the Olivia Haydel Senior Center and remain in their vehicles during the Sunday pick-up.
Hams will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
