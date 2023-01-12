THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 21 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 45 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL GEORGIA
BUTTS CRAWFORD JASPER
MONROE
IN NORTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BARROW CLAYTON COBB
DEKALB DOUGLAS FAYETTE
FORSYTH FULTON GWINNETT
HALL HENRY MORGAN
NEWTON ROCKDALE WALTON
IN NORTHEAST GEORGIA
BANKS CLARKE JACKSON
MADISON OCONEE TOWNS
WHITE
IN NORTHWEST GEORGIA
CARROLL HARALSON PAULDING
IN WEST CENTRAL GEORGIA
CHATTAHOOCHEE COWETA HARRIS
HEARD LAMAR MARION
MERIWETHER MUSCOGEE PIKE
SPALDING STEWART TALBOT
TAYLOR TROUP UPSON
WEBSTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATLANTA, BARNESVILLE, BREMEN,
BUENA VISTA, BUTLER, CARROLLTON, CLEVELAND, COLUMBUS, COMER,
COMMERCE, CONYERS, COVINGTON, CUMMING, DALLAS, DECATUR,
DOUGLASVILLE, FORSYTH, FORT BENNING, FRANKLIN, GAINESVILLE,
GRIFFIN, HIAWASSEE, HOMER, JACKSON, LAWRENCEVILLE, MADISON,
MANCHESTER, MARIETTA, MONROE, MONTICELLO, NEWNAN, PEACHTREE CITY,
PINE MOUNTAIN, PRESTON, RICHLAND, RIVERDALE, ROBERTA,
STOCKBRIDGE, TALBOTTON, THOMASTON, WATKINSVILLE, WEST POINT,
WINDER, WINTERVILLE, AND ZEBULON.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph sustained with
gusts of 30 to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These elevated winds are expected ahead
of a severe line of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and
evening which may also produce severe wind gusts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Panelists discuss human trafficking during a forum hosted by Rockdale County Public Relations Department at the Rockdale County Auditorium on Wednesday, Jan. 11.
CONYERS — For Melisa Mims, director of Public Relations with Rockdale County, it is a problem that everyone should know, but no one really likes to discuss. The problem — human trafficking.
On Wednesday, Jan. 11 the Rockdale County Public Relations Department opened its doors at the Rockdale County Auditorium at 903 Main St. to bring awareness to the impact and effects of human trafficking in the community. The PR Department welcomed five panelists who shared their background research about the topic, as well as their connections with helping to end the worldwide issue.
"We want to educate and make the community more aware of human trafficking it is (the biggest) issue not just in Rockdale, or in Georgia, but the world," Mims said prior to introducing panelists for the evening discussion.
For Nicole Haig, an emergency medicine physician — affiliated with multiple hospitals in the Atlanta area, including Northside Hospital Atlanta and Piedmont Macon Hospital — the topic of human trafficking has always sparked an interest.
"I really didn’t know some of this as well until I started researching," she said Wednesday.
Her presentation included background information on the different forms of human trafficking. It is not just sexual exploitation, Haig explained. Human trafficking also includes forced labor, debt bondage, domestic servitude, organ removal, forced begging, child soldiers and forced marriage.
“People tend to think it’s only about the sex, but most people are not getting recruited thinking they are going to have sex," Haig said. "They are being recruited through things that they are comfortable with.”
The issue is one that Kayla Peeples works with closely to create educational programs and provide mandatory training for truck drivers to be an active part in prevention.
"It's a big part of what I do," Peeples said. "I train them to know the signs and red flags on the road, and to have more of a presence, to be the boots on the ground, or frontline visions for indicators of human trafficking and what that looks like so that they can make the calls," she added.
"I'm very passionate about it."
But prevention of human trafficking also requires a joint effort from parents, educators, medical professionals, law enforcement officers and those within the judicial system.
"It's a very layered issue that can be complex especially with knowing what trafficking is and what trafficking is not," Peeples said. "I’m constantly learning."