RC Human Traffick Forum, panel.jpeg

Panelists discuss human trafficking during a forum hosted by Rockdale County Public Relations Department at the Rockdale County Auditorium on Wednesday, Jan. 11. 

CONYERS — For Melisa Mims, director of Public Relations with Rockdale County, it is a problem that everyone should know, but no one really likes to discuss. The problem — human trafficking. 

On Wednesday, Jan. 11 the Rockdale County Public Relations Department opened its doors at the Rockdale County Auditorium at 903 Main St. to bring awareness to the impact and effects of human trafficking in the community. The PR Department welcomed five panelists who shared their background research about the topic, as well as their connections with helping to end the worldwide issue. 

