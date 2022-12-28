CONYERS — Rockdale County officials are hoping to bring more awareness about the issue of human trafficking this year.
Human trafficking, which includes sex trafficking and forced labor, affects an estimated 25 million people and is growing globally. Victims can be of any nationality, age, socioeconomic status or gender. In 2011 President Barack Obama issued a Presidential Proclamation, designating each January to be National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
The anniversary of the proclamation became known as National Human Trafficking Awareness Day. In recognition of this day, on Jan. 11, the Rockdale County Public Relations Department will be hosting a forum bringing awareness to the human trafficking issue and what it takes to "end it."
The forum will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Rockdale County Auditorium at 903 Main St. in Conyers. Interested participants are invited to wear blue and use the hashtag "WearBlueDay" as a symbol of standing together in the fight.
Panelist speakers for the forum include Dr. Nicole Haig from Northside Hospital, DeBaja Coleman from the Department of Juvenile Justice, Kayla Peeples from Department of Driver Services Commercial Transportation and Judge Maureen Wood from Rockdale County Juvenile Court.
"Learn more about the signs of human trafficking, how to avoid being targeted, what to do in an emergency and what you can do to help end it by attending the forum," a press release from the department states.