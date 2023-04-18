...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Wednesday April 19...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Wednesday April 19.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be
unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
westerly at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools is searching for outstanding teaching candidates looking for a meaningful career in education.
The RCPS will hold a job fair for those interested in joining the Rockdale County school system from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6. The local job fair will be held at the RCPS Board Room, located at 960 Pine St. Northeast in Conyers.
All of the 22 RCPS schools will be represented, and interviews will be held during the Teacher Job Fair for teaching positions in the 2023-2024 school year, according to a RCPS press release.
The public school system has 11 elementary schools, four middle schools, three traditional high schools and a virtual campus for grades 1 through 12, and four non-traditional schools (Rockdale Career Academy and Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology, Open Campus, Alpha Academy).
In addition, the school system offers specialty and choice programs focusing on STEM (science, technology, engineering, math), performing and visual arts, technology and engineering, pre-medical science, business and leadership, radio and film entertainment, and much more, according to the press release.
Prospective employees will be offered competitive salaries, mentorship for new teachers, and professional development programs and opportunities, the press release states.
