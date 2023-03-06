CONYERS — Overcrowded schools have been a top concern for some residents of Rockdale County in response to developments that have been approved by the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners.
During its voting session last Tuesday, the three-member board addressed an email from Dr. Terry Oats, the superintendent for Rockdale County Public Schools, regarding capacity levels. The email from the superintendent stated that the school has a process for accommodating increased student enrollment, should there be a need.
Current enrollment is more than 15,500 students, according to the letter. This enrollment does not represent the full capacity of schools in the district, which is 19,080, according to the letter.
"Consequently, RCPS can accommodate significant additional student growth within our existing facilities, but also by other means as may become necessary," Oatts said. "These other means include a host of options if we were to hypothetically experience a precipitous increase in enrollment due to residential growth. These options include, first and foremost, utilizing the existing space within our schools to accommodate growth as none of our school facilities is currently at capacity in student enrollment."
Oz Nesbitt Sr., chair of the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners, backed Oatts' response stating that there are many academically talented students in the community who go unnoticed for their accomplishments. There are also a lot of good things the Rockdale County officials are doing right for its citizens, he said.
“Often times people focus on all of the negatives — they forget about the academic excellence that’s happening and taking place in all of our Rockdale County schools day in and day out,” Nesbitt said. “There are so many young people who are achieving and accomplishing so many wonderful things from an academic excellence level that’s often overlooked.”
The BOC chair added that he believes there is room for improvement within each of the county departments. He referenced the recent turnout of attendees who shared their thoughts and concerns about a proposed rezoning case along Honey Creek Road as a good example of the citizen engagement between residents and county officials regarding the trajectory of their community and its development.
Nesbitt expressed his appreciation for input from those who attended the Planning Commission meeting as well as the public hearing regarding the rezoning case.
"We heard you very loud, and very clear. It's going through the process, and we're going to let the process play out, and we'll be back to you on the 14th."
The Conyers Rockdale Planning Commission recommended denial of the rezoning request made by D.R. Horton to rezone a portion of property along Honey Creek Road to high-density residential. Rockdale Planning Department staff also recommended denial, citing their concerns about density, incompatibility with surrounding neighborhoods with larger lots, and increased traffic within the residential area. The BOC is expected to consider the rezoning request at its March 14 meeting.
Corliss Turner, president of the Voices for Rockdale group, is among those who believe that the 4,753 homes expected to be built in Rockdale County throughout 2023 and in upcoming years would not only place the school system at the maximum amount it can contain, but also be detrimental to the progress of the county. The numbers just don't add up, Turner said.
She estimates that one child per household for the new additions, "added to the 15,500 enrolled totals 19,753," she said following the Feb. 28 meeting.
"As previously stated, the report from the Board of Education that the school can accommodate additional students is not a true picture for all the developments," she said. "So if other developments are approved, where would they be placed? Overcrowded classrooms? Trailers where some are already in place? Approving any additional housing would over burden the school system."
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money?
*The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.