CONYERS — Residents of Rockdale County will be able to take a tour of the Olde Town Conyers government complex in a few weeks as renovations for its courthouse and administrative building remain in initial planning stages. 

Sue Sanders, who was promoted to chief operating officer during the regularly scheduled Board of Commissioners meeting Oct. 6, announced that there will be two tour sessions for residents interested in viewing the courthouse complex located at 922 Court St.

Rockdale County Courthouse.jpg

A new Rockdale County Courthouse and administrative complex could be the first major project of the Public Facilities Authority approved in the last session of the General Assembly.
Sue Sanders.jpeg

Sue Sanders presents an update regarding the courthouse and administrative complex during the Board of Commissioners retreat at Costley Mill Event facility Wednesday. 

Tags

Trending Videos