CONYERS — Residents of Rockdale County will be able to take a tour of the Olde Town Conyers government complex in a few weeks as renovations for its courthouse and administrative building remain in initial planning stages.
Sue Sanders, who was promoted to chief operating officer during the regularly scheduled Board of Commissioners meeting Oct. 6, announced that there will be two tour sessions for residents interested in viewing the courthouse complex located at 922 Court St.
The first session is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m., and the second session is planned for Thursday, Nov. 3, at 3:30 p.m. There will be a maximum of 60 slots for each tour session, Sanders said Tuesday.
“We have worked with the Clerk of Courts, and also the Sheriff’s Office is assisting,” she said regarding the tour dates.
The public tours are the result of a request that was made by Commissioner Sherri Washington after residents shared their curiosity about the judicial and administrative complex during a recent meeting.
For more information about the courthouse tour, residents are advised to call 770-278-7021.
The Judicial & Administrative Task force for the Courthouse has been meeting twice a month since Aug. 11 to work out what repairs and expansions are needed for the county's new judicial and administrative facility.
The task force will be using feedback from the public tours to determine what community members like and dislike about the long-anticipated project. Next steps for the task force would be to recommend high-level concepts and costs that are expected to be presented to county officials on Oct. 27, Sanders said.
"They have compiled a preliminary space assessment at the last task force meeting," she said.
Sanders is expecting the task force to complete its work on the project by the end of November or early December. At that time, officials may look into appointing a five-member Public Facilities Authority that can issue bonds for the project.
"There is no rush to create a PFA at this time because we are not ready," Sanders said.