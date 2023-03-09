CONYERS — Rockdale will be updating its Comprehensive Land Use Plan in coming weeks, and the county needs interested citizens to join its committee to get the job done.
The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners through the Department of Planning and Development, and in partnership with the Atlanta Regional Commission, is starting the update to the Rockdale County Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
A Steering Committee made up of citizens, a member of the governing authority and a member of the economic development community will be formed to provide input throughout the planning process, a Rockdale County news release states. For comprehensive planning purposes, this committee is typically also comprised of representatives from local authorities, the business community, key non-profit agencies, and citizen groups, according to the news release.
Committee members are expected to provide feedback and advise the planning team throughout the comprehensive plan update. Rockdale County is seeking to fill 18 volunteer slots.
Interested participants can reach out to Pattie Pearson, the administrative manager with the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners by Friday, March 17 via email at Pattie.Pearson@rockdalecountyga.gov, or by phone at 770-278-7012.
