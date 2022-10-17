CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has heard the voice of the people to make one of its precincts more accessible to the general public.
On Oct. 3 the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office held a reopening for its Southside Precinct. The mission for the reopening was to introduce residents of the area to the precinct located at 3552 Ga. Highway 20 in Conyers.
This means residents may now make and obtain incident reports from the precinct. Records clerks and warrants will also be available at the local office.
"The same convenience at the main building, we wanted to get that on the south side as well," Darnesia Adams, a deputy with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said on Friday.
The precinct is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. A special phone box, detailed with a blue light, is also available for residents who need to make use of the Southside Precinct office outside of regular working hours or who feel more comfortable meeting with deputies in an open environment.
"This will help if you don't want deputies to come to your home," Adams said.
Prior to its reopening, the Southside Precinct was used to house special units only — this includes the Criminal Investigations Department, crime cops and traffic and H.E.A.T. deputies. These units will continue to work out of the precinct giving community members shorter wait times.
"We're trying to show that we can work on efficiency and stay in service while we provide their service as fast as we can," Adams said.
"There will always be somebody there so the wait time is not long because they are assigned to the area," she added. "They have done quite a few reports already, so they are getting a lot of work done in that area for sure."
The Southside Precinct first opened in 2013 after it was identified by the SPLOST Oversight Committee in April 2012 as the top priority among the Sheriff's Office's SPLOST projects. Approximately $928,000 of the total $5 million in SPLOST revenues earmarked for the Sheriff's Office was allocated to the precinct.