CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign to reduce the number of crashes, deaths and injuries in the area during the 2022 into 2023 holiday season is coming to an end.
But safety is still a concern for the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.
The campaign was scheduled to run between Dec. 14 to Jan. 1 as there is often an increase in drunk-driving cases as many residents hit the road for the Christmas and New Year holiday periods. The year end means an increase in citations given for driving under the influence in the county, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The 2022 year ended with the H.E.A.T unit with Rockdale County Sheriff's Office administering 2,189 speeding citations and 132 citations for individuals who had been driving under the influence. While speeding decreased for the 2022 year, driving under the influence remained a concern. In 2021 the Sheriff's Office reported 2,957 citations for speeding and 113 citations for driving under the influence.
Sheriff Eric J. Levett wants citizens to know that the Sheriff's Office is always on the lookout to ensure motorists' safety.
"Drive sober or get pulled over," he said. "Wear your seat belt, and slow-down. If not, you will see blue lights in your rear-view mirror."