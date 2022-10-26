Rockdale County Jail.jpeg

Rockdale County Jail

CONYERS — Unanimous approval from the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners will bring a new program aimed at aiding those with mental health issues to the Sheriff's Office.

During its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners approved a $540,000 award to establish a behavioral health correspondence team for the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office under the federal grant known as Protect and Connect.

Capt. Tyler Hooks.jpeg

Capt. Tyler Hooks

