CONYERS — Unanimous approval from the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners will bring a new program aimed at aiding those with mental health issues to the Sheriff's Office.
During its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners approved a $540,000 award to establish a behavioral health correspondence team for the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office under the federal grant known as Protect and Connect.
The grant is geared toward helping improve public health and safety responses and outcomes for individuals with mental health disorders and co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders, Capt. Tyler Hooks with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said.
"We plan to use a multi-faceted approach to public health and safety responses and outcomes with individuals with mental health disorders and mental health substance use disorders that is based on best practice models," he said during the Tuesday meeting.
The team is expected to serve around 800 individuals within the system.
“That’s obviously more than two-a-day that we are encountering.” Hooks said.
It's an initiative that Commissioner Sherri Washington felt the county would not have been able to financially support outside of the federal grant. She said she was pleased with how quickly the Sheriff's Office responded to the opportunity.
"(They) understand how the connection of the justice system and the mental health system helps us all," Washington said.
Commissioner Doreen Williams said that the program is a great addition to the county’s Stepping Up initiative.
“You mentioned sequential intercept, and it's really a piece of that,” Williams said. “When we went through the sequential intercept mapping two years ago, in October of 2020, we looked at gaps and where we can go, and this is just another component of the goals that were said at that time," she added.
"So I am super excited about getting started with these mental health professionals.”
The Sheriff's Office was also a recipient of a $22,030 Bulletproof Vest Partnership grant that was approved by the board during the Oct. 25 meeting for fiscal year 2022. The grant is termed from April 1 to Aug. 31, 2024.