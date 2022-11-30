CONYERS — A portion of road that has been closed at Lake Capri subdivision bridge for the past two years will soon reopen.
The newly replaced Rockbridge Road bridge is set to reopen on Friday, Dec. 9.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony has been scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Rockbridge Road, Lake Capri bridge site to celebrate the conclusion of the project.
Rockdale County’s Department of Transportation will be hosting the ribbon cutting with hopes that residents can join in on the celebration of their SPLOST dollars at work.
Approximately $1.8 million was spent on the project.
“Rockdale Department of Transportation is proud to celebrate the completion of this eagerly anticipated project,” Brian Kelley, the director of Transportation, said in a news release. “The reopening of the Rockbridge Road bridge is a great example of ‘Your SPLOST Dollar at Work’ and effective teamwork.”
The Rockbridge Road bridge closed in 2020 as a safety precaution due to the failure of the north bridge abutment — a structure that connects the ends of the bridge and the foundation — after heavy rains caused the bridge to collapse. The bridge will be accessible for members of the public following the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
For more information, please contact Rockdale Department of Transportation at 770-278-7200.
