DSC_9362.JPG

Rockbridge Road at the Lake Capri bridge has been closed in both directions since 2020 after a culvert under the bridge collapsed during a heavy rain. Work to replace the bridge has recently been completed.

CONYERS — A portion of road that has been closed at Lake Capri subdivision bridge for the past two years will soon reopen.

The newly replaced Rockbridge Road bridge is set to reopen on Friday, Dec. 9.

