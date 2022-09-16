CONYERS — Rockdale officials are hoping to bring a sense of security to those who may still be unsure about what to expect in the upcoming election.
In recognition of National Voter Registration Day the Rockdale County Board of Elections will be hosting a “Know Before You Go” voter information rally. Residents are invited to attend the event between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 at the Board of Elections Office, 1115 West Ave., in Conyers.
Participants will be able to register, find out where they will be able to vote or request a by-mail absentee ballot along with verifying their voter registration and confirming significant voting dates and times. A sample ballot will also be provided during the event.
The event is one that Cynthia Willingham, supervisor of elections, feels will benefit young voters.
“It’s a perfect time for persons to update their voter registration, for example, if they have recently moved or have changed their name,” Willingham said Wednesday. “It is also important that we reach out to our young citizens to let them know that yes, if you will be 18 by Election Day, you are eligible to register and vote,” she added.
“There are those who may not have voted in the last eight years who may want to get re-registered.”
Rockdale County voters may also obtain a sample ballot from the Rockdale County website by hovering over the County Departments tab, clicking on Board of Elections and looking for the Sample Ballot tab. A sample ballot will also be included in homeowners’ water bills.
“Our goal on Sept. 20th is to provide these opportunities and encourage our community not only to register to vote but to also participate in every election, including the Nov. 8th General Election,” Willingham said. “The Rockdale Board of Elections will extend its office hours on September 20th, so that every willing person, can come in and get whatever service is needed in order to be prepared for Election Day.”
The deadline to register for the Nov. 8 General Election is Oct. 11.
For more information, contact the Rockdale County Board of Elections Office at 770-278-7333.
