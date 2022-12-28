CONYERS — Rockdale Emergency Relief is hoping to close out the 2022 year by meeting its monetary goal used to assist Rockdale County citizens in need.
The commitment is one that Sandra Jackson-Lett, the executive director for the Conyers-based nonprofit, made as she took charge of the Rockdale Emergency Relief earlier in the year. The goal was to raise enough awareness and funds for the nonprofit to make an impact. The financial status to keep the nonprofit up and running was an unforeseen addition to the cause.
"On Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, I sat at my desk praying to God about the organization's financial needs to serve our community and services," Jackson-Lett recently wrote in a GoFundMe post. "Into my office walks a gentleman stating he had $20,000 for the organization. However, he gave me a stipulation. We must match the funds before Dec. 31, 2022."
As costs for rent, food and utilities continue to increase, Jackson-Lett is hoping to double the donation given by the anonymous donor to keep its doors open and to further the nonprofit's ability to financially assist residents who qualify for the service.
"We cannot let $20,000 walk out the door when so many are still affected by the pandemic," Jackson-Lett said. "With rising rent, food and utilities, we are seeing an all-time high record number of families being displaced. I always keep in mind that one day I could be in need," she added.
"Thanks in advance for contributing to this cause, which means so much to me."
Interested donors can donate money, time or food to the Conyers nonprofit via its official website at www.MyRER.org, or in person at 350 Tall Oaks Drive Southeast office in Conyers.