CONYERS — A recommendation is now the only remaining task between Rockdale County officials and a long-anticipated project to have the county’s judicial and administrative facility repaired and expanded.
The Judicial & Administrative Task force for the Rockdale County Courthouse will be making a recommendation on next steps for a new courthouse complex to the Board of Commissioners in upcoming weeks.
The courthouse currently consists of a mix of facilities that differs both in age and physical conditions, Sue Sanders, the executive director of General Services, recently said. She listed recent installations for the administration building as an example of upkeep for new project.
“The admin building has a serious structural issue, which has steel beams installed to prevent further deterioration,” Sanders said.
JaNice Van Ness, a member of the Judicial and Administrative Task Force, said the committee is working diligently to jumpstart the project.
“The current facilities are not adequate and do not meet the space demands that we currently have,” Van Ness said. “Therefore, it has resulted in moving different offices out of the courthouse and into rented space nearby.”
Security upgrades, parking and accessibility are also among the major upgrades needed for the new building.
“It has inadequate space in general for public waiting, staff work areas, required client areas and record storage,” Sanders said in an email.
“Also, there’s a lack of shared operations or support services, and it’s inefficient for operations and maintenance requiring major investment to infrastructure which is at the end of its’ useful life.”
The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners has been working on plans for the complex, a slow moving concept that began in the early ’90s, since the beginning of their administration. The board recently approved an 18.63 millage rate during its Aug. 16 meeting to help finance the project.
A 2-mill increase in the millage rate is expected to generate $6.6 million that will go toward obtaining a bond to build a new courthouse. A Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax will also fund the long-awaited project. According to Sanders, $19.6 million is designated from the 2023 SPLOST for the courthouse project.
“The voters approved this in May,” Sanders said.
A timeframe for the complete project would be set once the board receives the task force recommendations.
“That would depend on when the project is approved, and how large the project is,” Sanders said.
The next task force meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.
“We are currently setting up dates for public tours of our courthouse,” Van Ness said. “We are also setting up tours for the Task Force members to see other newly constructed courthouses and get better understanding of current trends in judicial and administrative complexes.”
The portion of the current courthouse that faces Main Street was built in 1939. An addition, which faces Milstead Avenue, was built in 1974. In the 48 years since the addition was built, the population of Rockdale has more than tripled. In February 2018 the BOC approved putting a $140 million bond referendum for a new courthouse on the ballot in the May Primary Election. If approved, that bond would have been used to build a new judicial/governmental complex, a 675-space parking garage, and green space area for use for festivals and concerts.
But the referendum met stiff opposition from citizens. While many acknowledged the need for a new courthouse, they were opposed to the location, the total cost, and the increase in property taxes that would be needed to pay for it. Some citizens also complained that the BOC did not seek public input on the project and the referendum was defeated by a more than 2-to-1 margin.
