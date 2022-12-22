...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
to 9 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight Thursday night to noon EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to continue to
fall behind an arctic front throughout the morning Friday.
Temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s along the
Interstate 20 and Interstate 85 corridors before noon. Further
south, temperatures will fall into the 20s lower 30s through the
early afternoon. Lows in the single digits and teens are
expected Saturday morning. In addition, windy conditions are
anticipated with northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with frequent
gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Rockdale Water Resources warns residents to 'be aware of impersonators attempting to enter homes'
CONYERS — Rockdale County Water Resources is advising citizens to be aware of individuals impersonating county employees attempting to enter homes to conduct free water samples, after reports of incidents occurring in neighboring Gwinnett County.
Reports say the suspect was offering to collect free lead and copper samples to gain access into customers’ homes. Most attempts have been targeted towards Spanish-speaking families living in the Norcross area.
While no reports have been made in Rockdale County, RWR is asking its customers to be vigilant, to protect themselves and their families from this threat, a news release from Water Resource states.
"If anyone claiming to be a Rockdale County employee asks to take water samples inside your home, do not let them in," it states.
"Call 911 if you feel unsafe."
Please contact RWR at 770-278-7500 with questions or concerns.
