...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR ALL OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for
4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
out of the northeast at 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph possible.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas outside the higher elevations of
North Georgia are most likely to see freezing conditions
between 2 AM and 9 AM.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners will soon take a look at its history and what is expected for its future.
Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr., with the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is set to deliver the annual State of the County Address at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at the Rockdale Auditorium, located at 903 North Main St. in Conyers.
Nesbitt will be joined by Commissioners Sherri Washington, for Post 1, and Doreen Williams, for Post 2, to discuss the progress the county has made in 2022 and what the Board of Commissioners hopes to achieve by the end of 2023.
"Come hear about where we've been, where we're now, and where we're going," a news release from Rockdale County Public Relations Department states.
The Board of Commissioners will also recognized recipients of the Charles P. Cole-Lewis Belcher Jr. Citizen Involvement Award as well as the Unsung Hero Awards. Recipients of the two awards are acknowledged for dedicating their time and energy into the Rockdale community. Nesbitt hopes the recognitions and delivery of the 2023 State of the County Address will encourage Rockdale County youth.
"I think it would be a wonderful exposure opportunity and experience for our young people to come out and witness what we actually do for the State of the County address in Rockdale County," he said last week.
On Sunday, it was time for our clocks to "spring forward," lessening the night's sleep by one hour. While it may not seem too significant, Daylight Saving Time can definitely throw everyone for a loop. How do you handle it?
