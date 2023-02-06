Doreen Carter.jpeg

State Representative Doreen Carter

 Special Photo

CONYERS — Each year since she was elected to office, state Rep. Doreen Carter spearheads a luncheon event to inspire, educate and encourage women in Rockdale and surrounding communities to get in front of symptoms that can lead to stroke or heart disease.

The 2023 Go Red event that was held on Friday, Feb. 3 at the J.P. Carr Community Center at 90 Hardin St. in Conyers did just that. The keynote speaker for the weekend kickoff was Dr. Jayne Middlebrooks Morgan, a biotech, devices, pharmaceutical, chemical industry consultant and cardiologist, who advised attendees to keep up with their annual checkups, practice healthy eating habits and exercise daily.

