CONYERS — Each year since she was elected to office, state Rep. Doreen Carter spearheads a luncheon event to inspire, educate and encourage women in Rockdale and surrounding communities to get in front of symptoms that can lead to stroke or heart disease.
The 2023 Go Red event that was held on Friday, Feb. 3 at the J.P. Carr Community Center at 90 Hardin St. in Conyers did just that. The keynote speaker for the weekend kickoff was Dr. Jayne Middlebrooks Morgan, a biotech, devices, pharmaceutical, chemical industry consultant and cardiologist, who advised attendees to keep up with their annual checkups, practice healthy eating habits and exercise daily.
"Every year we have done this event someone leaves and goes to the doctor," the District 93 state representative said. "I've had testimony after testimony of individuals we say they went to the hospital to get checked out and found that they got in front of a heart attack."
Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women, specifically among Black women, according to the American Heart Association — which promotes the annual movement for the month of February and provides research and awareness into cardiovascular health globally.
Carter found herself rallying behind the movement after experiencing issues with her cardiovascular health.
"My grandmother died of a heart attack, and my older sister had a brain stroke, and even with all that history I never thought it would happen to me," Carter recounted. "But in March 2015 I actually had a heart attack."
She found her symptoms were not necessarily typical in cardiovascular disease cases.
"The other thing that was weird was my cholesterol was not out of whack," Carter said. "It was certainly a wake up call, and it's how I started doing this event."
Since then Carter has brought on speakers who have been ahead of the research and bringing awareness to those misconceptions regarding women and their cardiovascular health. The luncheon also celebrated the survivors, the various volunteers and donors, as well as family and friends who made the decision to "Go Red" for themselves and the women in their lives.
While Friday's event in Rockdale County featured discussions of current research and statistics into cardiovascular health. Saturday and Sunday events featured spot screenings in addition to free CPR trainings in neighboring counties.
"We wanted to hit every aspect of the events I attend, because we have to make more awareness," Carter said regarding the weekend-long campaign. "I want to encourage and motivate people, because life is precious, and I want to make sure I do my part to get any information we can out to help people."
