Turkey Giveaway.jpeg

Oz Nesbitt, board chair of Rockdale County Commission Board, hands out free turkeys to senior residents during his annual Turkey Giveaways, just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

CONYERS — Tis the season to be gobbly and an annual giveaway aims to do just that for some senior residents of Rockdale County.

Oz Nesbitt, chair of the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners, is seeking turkey donations for his 14th annual Turkey Giveaway event on Nov. 20. The commissioner, along with other county workers, will hand out free turkeys to senior residents during the annual event.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

Trending Videos