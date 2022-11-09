CONYERS — Tis the season to be gobbly and an annual giveaway aims to do just that for some senior residents of Rockdale County.
Oz Nesbitt, chair of the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners, is seeking turkey donations for his 14th annual Turkey Giveaway event on Nov. 20. The commissioner, along with other county workers, will hand out free turkeys to senior residents during the annual event.
Nesbitt says the event is a blessing for those who are living on a fixed income.
"It’s a blessing to be a blessing,” he said of the value of giving back. “I’m excited that this year marks our 14th year supporting the senior citizens of Rockdale County. Most are on a ‘fixed-income’ and several are raising grandchildren."
Donations can be dropped off at the Courtesy Ford at 1636 Dogwood Drive Southeast in Conyers by Saturday, Nov. 19. Drop off times are between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The Turkey Giveaway is set to begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Olivia Haydel Senior Center located at 1240 Dogwood Drive Southwest in Conyers.
Last year's event served more than 350 seniors in the area. This year's goal is to feed 400, Nesbitt said.
"I’m glad to live in a community where people care and give-back, and to partake in 14 years of blessings," he said.