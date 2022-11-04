CONYERS — A campaign to keep Rockdale County beautiful and litter free brought great success, according to county officials.
During the second War on Litter campaign volunteers from Conyers and Rockdale County worked to clear dump sites near and around parks, neighborhoods and roadways. The cleanup event on Oct. 21 was one of two hosted by Rockdale County and the city of Conyers with hopes that it will help eliminate an excess of discarded items within the six zones of the county.
The campaign brought 80 county volunteers, which represented 12 of the county’s departments including code enforcement, EMA and risk management, according to Sue Sanders, the operating officer for Rockdale County, said Tuesday.
Forty officials from the city of Conyers were also present for the day’s cleanup.
“It was a really good turnout,” Sanders said.
The group of volunteers collected 6,000 pounds of waste.
“And we removed three illegal dump sites,” Sanders said. “Everyone was out there bright and early and in the dark gathering and getting their safety briefings, and really well represented.”
Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbit said the Oct. 21 event was an improvement from the previous campaign on March 11, but added he felt more could be done to eliminate illegal dumping sites throughout the county.
“There’s been some improvements made; however, when I talked to the boots on the ground they still tell us that they go out and still pick up on Monday, then Tuesday hits and by Wednesday someone is still placing debris back out there,” he said during the county’s Board of Commissioners work session meeting Tuesday. “So they’re repeating.”