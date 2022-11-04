Rockdale County.jpeg

CONYERS — A campaign to keep Rockdale County beautiful and litter free brought great success, according to county officials.

During the second War on Litter campaign volunteers from Conyers and Rockdale County worked to clear dump sites near and around parks, neighborhoods and roadways. The cleanup event on Oct. 21 was one of two hosted by Rockdale County and the city of Conyers with hopes that it will help eliminate an excess of discarded items within the six zones of the county.

