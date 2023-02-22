CONYERS — More than 80% of residents at a Conyers condominium complex who were left without water after members of the homeowners association switched utility management services in January have had their accounts restored. 

Viewpointe East condominium complex at 1472 Pine Log Road Northeast in Conyers.

As of last week there are 12 homes awaiting restoration of water services at the Viewpointe East Condominiums on Pine Log Road in Conyers. Of those 12 homes three are vacant and two are awaiting confirmation to have services restored, said Dennis Hawley, vice president of the board of directors for the homeowners association.

