CONYERS — More than 80% of residents at a Conyers condominium complex who were left without water after members of the homeowners association switched utility management services in January have had their accounts restored.
As of last week there are 12 homes awaiting restoration of water services at the Viewpointe East Condominiums on Pine Log Road in Conyers. Of those 12 homes three are vacant and two are awaiting confirmation to have services restored, said Dennis Hawley, vice president of the board of directors for the homeowners association.
"Those who wanted to have it (water services) got it done," Hawley said Wednesday.
Tensions arose at the Viewpointe East Condominiums late in January as residents were switched from Rockdale County Water Resources to Jasber Utility, a private water utility company based in Forest Park. The service interruption occurred after residents voted in February 2022 to have a meter installed in each of the units to balance unfair practices by some members. The previous agreement had the homeowners paying on a pro rata basis for one meter that served the entire condo complex.
Jasber found that since some members did not pay their association fees in a timely manner it was causing paying members to subsidize water and sewer services for them. The utility company installed individual meters at each of the units at the 1472 Pine Log Road Northeast complex over the course of 2022 with final installations occurring early in January. Residents who did not schedule payment arrangements with Jasber were left without service due to unpaid installation fees.
During its work session meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21 Oz Nesbitt Sr., chair of the Rockdale County Board of Commissioners, shared his appreciation to the community members who stepped in to help donate water to those affected by the transition. He also extended his empathy to all involved.
"We're empathetic to the needs of our residents and citizens," Nesbitt said. "Folks have to have water; however, we find ourselves in some very awkward positions as it relates to legal agreements and things of that nature.
"But the good news here tonight is that they've work out and they are beyond the 80% of being completely restored."
