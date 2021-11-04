Offers go here

TELL US WHAT YOU THINK: How do you think Newton County should spend its American Rescue Plan funding?

Historic Courthouse

HOW WOULD YOU SPEND AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN FUNDS?

There has been much debate and some confusion at the local level in Newton County on how American Rescue Plan Act funding should be used. Newton County is set to receive more than $20 million in funding over two years. The Board of Commissioners is in the process of determining how these recovery funds will be spent. How do you think the money should be used?

THIS IS HOW AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN FUNDS CAN BE SPENT

POLL: How should Newton County use its funding provided by the American Rescue Plan?

The American Rescue Plan Act is intended to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including public health and economic impacts — both short-term and long-term. Pandemic-related categories where American Rescue Plan Act funds may be spent by local governments include the following. Which option do you think is the best way to spend these funds?

This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.

You voted:

Areas where the ARPA funds cannot be used include legal settlements, tax reductions, matching funds for non-federal dollars, economic or workforce development, general infrastructure, and debt service.

(2) comments

Neuhierl
Neuhierl

I think that there are several areas of need. Not just one. I also think we should proceed by using a consultant and that the Commissioners handing money out is perilous, will cause extra work for the county staff, and at the minimum fraught with legal liabilities.

tomgahunter
tomgahunter

You need to be able to pick 5-10 items rather than 1.. You left out Tommy Craig.

