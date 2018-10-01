Think Pink 365 Expo and Concert are Oct. 6

CONYERS - Helping Hands Outreach Clinic is preparing for its third Annual Think Pink 365 breast cancer observance and prostate screening expo and benefit jazz concert on Saturday, Oct. 6.
The expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Helping Hands Outreach Clinic at 1733 Lake Rockaway Road in Conyers. It will feature free breast exams, free lab prostate screenings, limited mammogram vouchers, limited colon rectal lab tests, limited HPV tests, a silent auction, and light refreshments. For more information, call 404-276-7674 or 678-607-0759.
The benefit jazz concert will feature Groove Centric, and will be held at the Rockdale County Auditorium, 903 North Main St. in Conyers. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $17.50 for general admission and $20 for VIP. For ticket information, call 678-670-1112, or go online to www.eventbrite.com: THINK PINK 365.
“Successful implementation of our program has been evaluated in our ability to prevent acute and chronic illnesses through health screenings and preventative examinations,” said Helping Hands co-founder Janice Morris. “Providing health education and encouraging lifestyle modifications that promote wellness have contributed to helping save billions of dollars every year through reduced hospitalizations and ER use.”
Helping Hands Outreach Clinic (HHO) is a registered 501c3 non-profit organization. HHO provides primary care and preventive health care services for residents regardless of their ability to pay and has served more than 21,000 people without health insurance since 2005 with financial commitments through sponsorships, fundraising, donations, ticket sales, and pledge drives. Contributors may make a pledge at helpinghandsga.org. The goal is to Think Pink 365 days a year.