COVINGTON — Students enrolled in in-person learning were set to return to their classrooms today, but Mother Nature had other ideas.
Due to the threat of black ice on roadways, the Newton County School system decided to continue with all-remote learning today and bring students back to the classrooms on Wednesday.
In a message posted on Facebook, school system officials said the decision was made after monitoring the forecast and consulting with local emergency management officials.
Twelve-month employees were instructed to report at 10 a.m. or when safe to do so.
Due to the weather conditions, the school system is unable to provide meal service on school bus routes or meal pickup service at schools. In addition, all extra-curricular activities scheduled for today are cancelled.
All students enrolled in in-person learning will now report to school on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
