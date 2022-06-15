COVINGTON — Newton County officials have been unable to explain how a project management contract for a proposed Westside Youth Facility specified a location in District 3 that had not been approved by the Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners approved a motion to award the $93,600 contract to Ascension Program Management at their April 5 meeting. The agenda item called for the commissioners to vote on project management services for a Westside Youth Facility at Fairview Community Park. It was approved unanimously.
Fairview Community Park was also specified in the Request for Proposals for the contract. The RFP states that the design consultant will be expected to site the building at Fairview Community Park “within the existing park in a manner that provides adequate vehicular and foot traffic access,” adding, “The goal for this new facility is to work in concert with the existing park amenities as much as possible.”
Despite the location being specified in the RFP and the contract, Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes said that Fairview Community Park has not been approved as the location for the youth center.
“I’m not sure how that location got put on there, but the board has not voted to put the Westside Youth Facility in Fairview Community Park,” he said.
Banes said Wednesday the location of the youth facility should not have been included in the RFP or the contract. He said there will be an item on the board’s June 21 agenda to “clean up” the RFP and contract and remove the park as the location of the facility.
District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders has been advocating for a Westside Youth Facility in her district for the past two years and previously set her sights on locating it at the 12-acre Fairview Community Park. The park, which currently has a playground, pavilion, walking trail and open space, is inside Fairview Estates subdivision off Fairview Road.
Sanders did not respond Tuesday when asked by the Citizen if she had provided direction to purchasing and/or recreation or the county manager on the wording of the RFP to include the location of the youth facility.
Wendy Rodriguez, a 20-year resident of Fairview Estates, said many residents of the subdivision are opposed to building a youth facility in their neighborhood, citing noise, litter, traffic, crime and other issues. Rodriguez said, of 100 residents surveyed, all were opposed. She said the neighborhood has 210 homes.
Rodriguez said residents have expressed their concerns about a youth facility in the neighborhood to Sanders, but to little effect.
“It’s been frustrating to have (Sanders) tell the commission that Fairview Estates is for this center when that is not correct,” she said.
Rodriguez said specifying the youth facility location on the county contract was an effort to mislead.
“My huge issue is that our commissioner always talks about being transparent, but being transparent means telling us things that are going on even if they haven’t been voted on by the Board of Commissioners. … It’s just deceptive, and it’s not being transparent.
Rodriguez said she’s glad to see the park getting some use from people walking, biking and using the playground equipment. But she said traffic on Fairview Road has increased over the years, and with more residential development on the way in the area, a youth center would only exacerbate that problem. She said there are other locations in the district more suitable for the facility.
A Westside Youth Center was approved as a capital project in the 2017 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum. The SPLOST initially earmarked $495,427 for the project, and it was expected that the county would work with the Boys & Girls Club to develop the facility.
However, shortly after taking office in 2021, Sanders pushed for the county to develop its own youth center at Fairview Park. She said the Boys & Girls Club programming is outdated, and the county should develop and operate its own youth center. The informal agreement with the Boys & Girls Club eventually went by the wayside.
Earlier this year, the county allocated about $18 million in excess funds collected under the 2017 SPLOST. At that time, an additional $3.755 million was earmarked for the project.
