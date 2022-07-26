COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is on the lookout for a man who brandished a handgun at police and verbally threatened them during a foot chase.
According to the CPD, James Lee Hegwood, 30, was spotted in the area of the QuikTrip on Ga. Highway 142 at about 1:30 a.m. July 20. An officer approached Hegwood, who has active outstanding warrants, and the suspect fled across the highway towards the Quality Inn and then into the woodline behind the hotel. According to the CPD, just before heading into the woods Hegwood brandished a firearm and made verbal threats toward officers.
Police then established a perimeter, deployed a drone and activated the Emergency Services Unit to search for Hegwood. Officers searched the area with a K-9 but were unable to locate the suspect.
A lookout has been issued for Hegwood, who is described as a white male with brown hair, 6 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighing 310 to 350 pounds. According to police, he is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Covington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 678-625-5555.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004.
