COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is on the lookout for a man who brandished a handgun at police and verbally threatened them during a foot chase.

According to the CPD, James Lee Hegwood, 30, was spotted in the area of the QuikTrip on Ga. Highway 142 at about 1:30 a.m. July 20. An officer approached Hegwood, who has active outstanding warrants, and the suspect fled across the highway towards the Quality Inn and then into the woodline behind the hotel. According to the CPD, just before heading into the woods Hegwood brandished a firearm and made verbal threats toward officers.

