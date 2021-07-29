Los Angeles judge dismisses one of 11 counts against Harvey Weinstein but allows prosecutors to amend it

...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Friday July 30...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Friday July 30.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY FOR THIS EVENING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and
west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
A Los Angeles judge dropped one of 11 sexual assault charges against Harvey Weinstein on July 29, though prosecutors will be able to amend it.
The disgraced former movie producer entered court Thursday being pushed in a Los Angeles County jail wheelchair, wearing a blue medical mask and a prison jumpsuit.
After the hearing, the Weinstein legal team claimed a victory.
"Stick a fork in count five, it's done," said defense lawyer Mark Werksman, referring to count five of the indictment, a charge of sexual battery by restraint that prosecutors say Weinstein committed against a woman in May 2010.
Prosecutors, however, said they would amend count five.
The defense team asked the judge to not allow videos and photos of Weinstein in what they called a "rumpled" jail suit, saying it made him look guilty. But Lench denied the request to ban video and photos.
